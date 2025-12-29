15:49
Kamchybek Tashiev asks Chinese company to learn Kyrgyz language

Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev asked representatives of the Chinese company China Road to learn the Kyrgyz language.

The statement was made during a meeting on road construction in Issyk-Kul region. When asking who is working on Barskoon—Karakol section, Tashiev noted that representatives of the company, which has been operating in Kyrgyzstan for about 20 years, do not speak the state language.

«Why haven’t you learned Kyrgyz yet? China Road, how many years have you been working in Kyrgyzstan? Twenty years! And you still can’t speak Kyrgyz? Learn it!» Tashiev said.

The SCNS chairman also discussed the construction timeline for the 75-kilometer road. A company representative said that, according to the contract, completion is scheduled for September 1, 2028, but promised to try to finish the work ahead of schedule — by the end of 2027.
