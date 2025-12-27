16:00
Magnitude 3.5 earthquake at epicenter recorded in Kyrgyzstan

A magnitude 3.5 earthquake was recorded in Kyrgyzstan. The Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences reported.

According to the institute, the tremors occurred on December 26 at 10:17 p.m. The epicenter was located within the country—5 kilometers northwest of the village of Egin-Zhai, 13 kilometers northwest of the village of Langar, 14 kilometers southwest of the village of Karagandy, and 20 kilometers southwest of the village of Kara-Otok.

The intensity of tremors reached magnitude 3.5 in Egin-Zhai and magnitude 3 in the villages of Langar, Karagandy and Kara-Otok.

The Institute of Seismology also reported that another earthquake occurred in China overnight at 1:44 a.m. The epicenter was located 165 kilometers southeast of Naryn and 178 kilometers southwest of Karakol.

No tremors were felt on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.
