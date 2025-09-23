President of Kyrgyzstan sets date for IV People's Kurultai

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree on holding the IV People’s Kurultai.

The forum will be held in Bishkek on December 22, 2025, with 700 delegates participating according to established quotas.

A special organizing committee and temporary regulations have been approved to organize the kurultai, elect delegates, and coordinate them. Delegates will be elected in accordance with the constitutional Law «On the People’s Kurultai.»

The main goal of the kurultai is to strengthen the foundations of people power, consolidate civil society, foster national identity, address regional issues, and ensure the country’s sustainable development.

The president instructed the Cabinet of Ministers, regional administrations, local authorities, and relevant ministries to take the necessary measures for the forum’s organization. The Ministry of Internal Affairs has been tasked with ensuring public order during the delegate elections and the forum itself.

The previous kurultai was held in 2024.