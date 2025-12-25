16:17
Fraud in Kyrgyzstan becomes one of most dangerous threats to society

Fraud has become one of the most widespread and dangerous types of crime today. President Sadyr Japarov said at the IV People’s Kurultai.

The head of state noted that financial, property-related, digital, and everyday forms of fraud have become commonplace, causing citizens to lose money, property, and often their life savings. According to him, a large number of appeals related to such cases are addressed directly to the president.

Fraud destroys families, undermines trust in the state, and poisons society.

Sadyr Japarov

He emphasized that such crimes are not merely violations of the law, but direct encroachments on people’s safety and well-being. The president assured that the state will respond firmly to all forms of fraud.

According to him, it is necessary to strengthen oversight, enhance the work of law enforcement agencies, and apply strict legal measures against fraudsters. «State authorities are obliged to protect citizens from criminals who exploit people’s trust or take advantage of their difficult circumstances for personal gain,» the president concluded.
