Cabinet Chairman congratulates SCNS officers on professional holiday

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Adylbek Kasymaliev congratulated employees and veterans of the national security agencies on their professional holiday. In his address, he highlighted the key achievements of the agency in recent years.

Fight against corruption and crime

The head of the Cabinet emphasized that the public can see tangible results of the work carried out by the security services. Exposed corruption schemes have made it possible to return stolen funds to the state budget. In addition, the active efforts of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) have led to the neutralization of leaders of criminal groups, many of whom have been detained or have left the country.

Borders and stability

According to Adylbek Kasymaliev, the efforts of national security officers helped resolve border issues with neighboring states, which became an important step toward strengthening peace in the region. Effective intelligence and counterintelligence activities have made it possible to promptly prevent both external and internal threats.

Education and personnel

Special attention was paid to the training of new specialists. The establishment of a specialized SCNS Academy has created opportunities to train personnel based on the agency’s own experience and methodologies, ensuring continuous professional development of officers.

Social support

Recent economic reforms have significantly improved the material base of the agency. A new building for the central office has been commissioned, modern administrative facilities have been constructed in all regions, and residential buildings and kindergartens have been built for employees and their families.

Adylbek Kasymaliev expressed confidence that the state will continue to improve social protection and salaries for employees who ensure peace and security for the people.