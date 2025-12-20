13:43
USD 87.45
EUR 102.43
RUB 1.09
English

Cabinet Chairman congratulates SCNS officers on professional holiday

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Adylbek Kasymaliev congratulated employees and veterans of the national security agencies on their professional holiday. In his address, he highlighted the key achievements of the agency in recent years.

Fight against corruption and crime

The head of the Cabinet emphasized that the public can see tangible results of the work carried out by the security services. Exposed corruption schemes have made it possible to return stolen funds to the state budget. In addition, the active efforts of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) have led to the neutralization of leaders of criminal groups, many of whom have been detained or have left the country.

Borders and stability

According to Adylbek Kasymaliev, the efforts of national security officers helped resolve border issues with neighboring states, which became an important step toward strengthening peace in the region. Effective intelligence and counterintelligence activities have made it possible to promptly prevent both external and internal threats.

Education and personnel

Special attention was paid to the training of new specialists. The establishment of a specialized SCNS Academy has created opportunities to train personnel based on the agency’s own experience and methodologies, ensuring continuous professional development of officers.

Social support

Recent economic reforms have significantly improved the material base of the agency. A new building for the central office has been commissioned, modern administrative facilities have been constructed in all regions, and residential buildings and kindergartens have been built for employees and their families.

Adylbek Kasymaliev expressed confidence that the state will continue to improve social protection and salaries for employees who ensure peace and security for the people.
link: https://24.kg/english/355346/
views: 152
Print
Related
SCNS warns against artificial coal price hikes
SCNS returns Asem service center building in Karakol to state ownership
Elizar Smanov appointed Deputy Chairman of SCNS
SCNS denies reports of mass marriages between Kyrgyz and Chinese citizens
Colonel Eldar Zhakypbekov appointed head of Bishkek’s SCNS Department
SCNS uncovers illegal issuance of fake transcripts at Razzakov KSTU
SCNS uncovers scheme for sale of coal intended for social facilities
SCNS warns business owners against price gouging on meat
SCNS proposes law allowing phone disconnection in case of security threats
SCNS shuts down illegal currency exchange network at Dostuk checkpoint
Popular
China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway: Financing distributed China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway: Financing distributed
Kazakhstan increases oil supplies to Kyrgyzstan in December Kazakhstan increases oil supplies to Kyrgyzstan in December
Kyrgyzstan joins TRACECA multilateral permit system Kyrgyzstan joins TRACECA multilateral permit system
Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu becomes Speaker of Zhogorku Kenesh again Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu becomes Speaker of Zhogorku Kenesh again
20 December, Saturday
12:16
Kyrgyzstan’s MES budget increases sixfold over five years Kyrgyzstan’s MES budget increases sixfold over five yea...
12:11
Cabinet Chairman congratulates SCNS officers on professional holiday
12:05
Over 43 tons of garbage removed from Issyk-Kul bottom for 2 years — MES
12:01
Tokyo Summit: Sadyr Japarov invites investors to participate in key projects
10:23
More than 2.1 million tons of fuel marked in Kyrgyzstan since start of 2025