17:23
USD 87.45
EUR 102.55
RUB 1.10
English

Sadyr Japarov receives credentials from new Japanese Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan

President Sadyr Japarov received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Kyrgyzstan Ryuichi Hirano on the occasion of the presentation of his credentials and congratulated him on the beginning of his diplomatic mission in the country. The presidential press service reported.

Sadyr Japarov noted that the Kyrgyz Republic views Japan as a close friend and important partner, emphasizing that friendly relations between the countries are strengthening year after year.

He stated that a strong and productive format of cooperation has been established over the years of interaction between the two countries. Long-term initiatives are being implemented, and high-level bilateral contacts allow for the regular expansion and renewal of priority areas of partnership.

The President expressed confidence that the Ambassador’s activities will contribute to the further deepening of Kyrgyzstan-Japan relations and the launch of new mutually beneficial projects.

Ryuichi Hirano expressed gratitude for the hospitality and emphasized the high level of mutual understanding and partnership between the two countries.

He also conveyed warm greetings to the Kyrgyz leader on behalf of Emperor Naruhito of Japan and Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, noting their readiness to host Sadyr Japarov on a visit to the Land of the Rising Sun in the near future.

The Ambassador also noted that with active interaction and support from the leadership of both countries, Japan-Kyrgyzstan cooperation will develop dynamically and gain new meaning in the near future.
link: https://24.kg/english/354668/
views: 138
Print
Related
President dismisses Kyrgyzstan's Ambassador to Italy Taalai Bazarbaev
Saudi Arabian Ambassador completes his diplomatic mission in Kyrgyzstan
Japan plans to hold first summit with Central Asia on December 19-20
Japan preparing to hold first summit with Central Asia
New Kyrgyz Ambassador presents copies of credentials at Kazakhstan’s MFA
Kudaibergen Bazarbaev appointed Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Kazakhstan
Rector of Diplomatic Academy appointed Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Iran
Japanese Ambassador concludes his mission in Kyrgyzstan
Japan Days held in Osh city
Foreign Minister, US Ambassador discuss investments, visas, cooperation
Popular
Kyrgyzstan intends to expand cooperation with Tajikistan in mining sector Kyrgyzstan intends to expand cooperation with Tajikistan in mining sector
EAEU grants tariff exemption for electric vehicle imports to Kyrgyzstan in 2026 EAEU grants tariff exemption for electric vehicle imports to Kyrgyzstan in 2026
Forum in Turkmenistan: Presidents gather in Ashgabat Forum in Turkmenistan: Presidents gather in Ashgabat
Direct investment from Turkey reach nearly $100 million for six months Direct investment from Turkey reach nearly $100 million for six months
15 December, Monday
17:17
India strengthens defense and security ties with Central Asia India strengthens defense and security ties with Centra...
17:04
Kyrgyzstan launches electronic platform for obtaining Digital Nomad status
16:23
Sadyr Japarov receives credentials from new Japanese Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan
15:53
Drip irrigation to be installed on more than 5,000 hectares in 2026
15:46
Transition to 12-year schooling: UNICEF to help improve teaching quality in KR