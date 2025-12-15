Sadyr Japarov receives credentials from new Japanese Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan

President Sadyr Japarov received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Kyrgyzstan Ryuichi Hirano on the occasion of the presentation of his credentials and congratulated him on the beginning of his diplomatic mission in the country. The presidential press service reported.
Sadyr Japarov noted that the Kyrgyz Republic views Japan as a close friend and important partner, emphasizing that friendly relations between the countries are strengthening year after year.
The President expressed confidence that the Ambassador’s activities will contribute to the further deepening of Kyrgyzstan-Japan relations and the launch of new mutually beneficial projects.
Ryuichi Hirano expressed gratitude for the hospitality and emphasized the high level of mutual understanding and partnership between the two countries.
The Ambassador also noted that with active interaction and support from the leadership of both countries, Japan-Kyrgyzstan cooperation will develop dynamically and gain new meaning in the near future.