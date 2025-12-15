Sadyr Japarov receives credentials from new Japanese Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan

President Sadyr Japarov received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Kyrgyzstan Ryuichi Hirano on the occasion of the presentation of his credentials and congratulated him on the beginning of his diplomatic mission in the country. The presidential press service reported.

Sadyr Japarov noted that the Kyrgyz Republic views Japan as a close friend and important partner, emphasizing that friendly relations between the countries are strengthening year after year.

The President expressed confidence that the Ambassador’s activities will contribute to the further deepening of Kyrgyzstan-Japan relations and the launch of new mutually beneficial projects.

He stated that a strong and productive format of cooperation has been established over the years of interaction between the two countries. Long-term initiatives are being implemented, and high-level bilateral contacts allow for the regular expansion and renewal of priority areas of partnership.

Ryuichi Hirano expressed gratitude for the hospitality and emphasized the high level of mutual understanding and partnership between the two countries.

He also conveyed warm greetings to the Kyrgyz leader on behalf of Emperor Naruhito of Japan and Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, noting their readiness to host Sadyr Japarov on a visit to the Land of the Rising Sun in the near future.

The Ambassador also noted that with active interaction and support from the leadership of both countries, Japan-Kyrgyzstan cooperation will develop dynamically and gain new meaning in the near future.