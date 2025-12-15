11:07
World Boxing Championships: Kyrgyzstani Omar Livaza wins silver

Kyrgyzstani Omar Livaza won a silver medal at the World Boxing Championships, which was held in Dubai. The Boxing Federation reported.

In the 63.5-kilogram weight class, the Kyrgyzstani lost to Russian Ilya Popov in the final.

The winner receives a $300,000 certificate, while the silver medalist receives $150,000.

Omar Livaza previously defeated representatives of Uzbekistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Zambia.

Another Kyrgyzstani, Ikhtiyar Nishonov, won a bronze medal at the World Boxing Championships.
