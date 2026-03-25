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Kyrgyz athletes win five medals at boxing tournament in Kazakhstan

Kyrgyz athletes won five medals at the international tournament dedicated to the memory of Kazakh SSR champion Manarbek Ikhsanov in Astana.

Participants born in 2010-2011 competed for 14 medals. Kyrgyzstan was represented by 15 athletes.

  • In the 46-kilogram weight category, Alinur Bakytbekov won bronze.
  • In the 50-kilogram weight category, Muslim Mansher also took third place and won a bronze medal.
  • In the 57-kilogram weight category, Elmurat Kukenov won gold.
  • In the 66-kilogram weight category, Rizvan Isaev took third place on the podium.
  • In the 70-kilogram weight category, Shakhbos Anvarov also won bronze.
link: https://24.kg/english/367331/
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