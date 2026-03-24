Kyrgyzstan’s boxing team to compete at Asian Championships in Mongolia

The national boxing team of Kyrgyzstan will compete at the 2026 Asian Championships. The continental championship will be held in Ulaanbaatar, the capital of Mongolia, from March 28 to April 11.

According to the State Agency for Physical Culture and Sports, the national team includes eight boxers:

Up to 50 kg — Bekzat Ergeshov;

Up to 55 kg — Nursultan Asanakunov;

Up to 60 kg — Amantur Dzhumaev;

Up to 65 kg — Mirzozid Imamnazarov;

Up to 70 kg — Eldar Turdubaev;

Up to 75 kg — Atai Damir;

Up to 85 kg — Mukhamadaziz Zakirov;

Up to 90 kg — Tynystan Alybaev.

The team is being prepared for the tournament by the coaching staff: head coach Daniyar Tologon uulu and senior coach Ulan Sagynbaev.