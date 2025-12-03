11:45
Rail travel to be simplified for citizens of EAEU countries

Rail travel will be simplified for citizens of countries within the Eurasian Economic Union. The state-owned transport and logistics holding company Kazakhstan Railways reported.

It is noted that the number of inspections and checks will be reduced, unified electronic tickets, online registration and payment systems may also be introduced.

These recommendations for simplifying procedures were adopted by the Eurasian Economic Commission, the company clarified.

The EAEU includes Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, and Armenia.
