Registration of single Internet domain for Eurasian countries was proposed in the State Duma of Russia.

Vice Speaker Boris Chernyshov has put forward an initiative to register the top-level domain .ea as a unified digital symbol for the states of Eurasia.

According to him, this would reflect the strengthening of continental unity in the context of a multipolar world.

The proposal was prompted by reports from the Domain Name Wire portal about plans to remove the .su domain, associated with the Soviet Union, by 2030.

Boris Chernyshov believes that registering .ea would be a step toward the future. «Geographical proximity unites the countries of Eurasia, and a common domain will emphasize their cooperation in economy, science, and culture,» he said.

Earlier, the international non-profit organization ICANN officially announced on its website plans to gradually stop using the .su domain by 2030, representing the former Soviet Union. Currently, about 100,000 domain names are registered under .su, and it is still available for new registrations.