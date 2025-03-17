10:43
USD 87.45
EUR 94.92
RUB 1.03
English

Single Internet domain for Eurasian countries proposed in State Duma

Registration of single Internet domain for Eurasian countries was proposed in the State Duma of Russia.

Vice Speaker Boris Chernyshov has put forward an initiative to register the top-level domain .ea as a unified digital symbol for the states of Eurasia.

According to him, this would reflect the strengthening of continental unity in the context of a multipolar world.

The proposal was prompted by reports from the Domain Name Wire portal about plans to remove the .su domain, associated with the Soviet Union, by 2030.

Boris Chernyshov believes that registering .ea would be a step toward the future. «Geographical proximity unites the countries of Eurasia, and a common domain will emphasize their cooperation in economy, science, and culture,» he said.

Earlier, the international non-profit organization ICANN officially announced on its website plans to gradually stop using the .su domain by 2030, representing the former Soviet Union. Currently, about 100,000 domain names are registered under .su, and it is still available for new registrations.
link: https://24.kg/english/322988/
views: 87
Print
Related
“Discover Eurasia. Kyrgyzstan” project receives first group of participants
Transport integration of Eurasia discussed in Istanbul
Kyrgyzstan to get 1 billion soms from Eurasia NGO for textbooks
Eurasia to repair schools and stadium in Kyzyl-Kiya and Razzakov
Exhibition of Eurasian Education takes place in Bishkek
Greater Eurasia Multilateral Cooperation Center to be opened in Bishkek
Yekaterinburg hosts Eurasian Economic Youth Forum
Eurasian Technopark to be created in Kyrgyzstan
Chairman of Cabinet receives President of Eurasian Patent Organization
Association of Historians to be created in Eurasia
Popular
Antimonopoly Service issues warning to Tez Jet Airlines Antimonopoly Service issues warning to Tez Jet Airlines
Asman Airlines to operate technical flight Bishkek – Khujand — Bishkek Asman Airlines to operate technical flight Bishkek – Khujand — Bishkek
Environmental organizations urge development banks to save Central Asian rivers Environmental organizations urge development banks to save Central Asian rivers
Deputy Minister Temirbek Erkinov meets with U.S. Ambassador Lesslie Viguerie Deputy Minister Temirbek Erkinov meets with U.S. Ambassador Lesslie Viguerie
17 March, Monday
10:34
Construction of town for 60,000 people begins on site of Ak-Kula hippodrome Construction of town for 60,000 people begins on site o...
10:23
Single Internet domain for Eurasian countries proposed in State Duma
10:13
School for 150 students to be built in Kara-Bulak village
10:07
New central mosque planned to be built in Osh city
10:01
Part of Bishkek to have no water on March 18
15 March, Saturday
16:15
Jalal-Abad to host World Billiards Championship in April
16:09
Cabinet of Ministers forecasts growth of trade turnover to $20.1 billion in 2027
16:01
ADB ready to provide Kyrgyzstan with $147 million in loans in 2025
15:57
Kyrgyzstan to host national football team of Qatar
15:43
UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk to visit Kyrgyzstan