Russia to ensure export of animal disease vaccines to Kyrgyzstan

A meeting took place in Moscow between Adilet Sotovaldiev, Director of the Veterinary, Livestock Development, Pastures and Feed Service under the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan, and Sergey Dankvert, Head of the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision of Russia (Rosselkhoznadzor). The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, during the talks Adilet Sotovaldiev noted the high professionalism of specialists from Rosselkhoznadzor’s subordinate institutions, in particular the All-Russian Research Institute for Animal Health, and emphasized the effectiveness of the Russian foot-and-mouth disease vaccine developed by the institute. The Kyrgyz side expressed interest in the supply of the relevant veterinary products.

Sergey Dankvert confirmed Russia’s readiness to ensure the export of vaccines against animal diseases to the Kyrgyz Republic and to provide the necessary support for their proper use and subsequent monitoring.

Special attention during the meeting was paid to expanding mutual trade in agricultural products. The head of Rosselkhoznadzor expressed readiness to consider increasing imports of Kyrgyz goods that meet the Eurasian Economic Union’s quality and safety requirements.

The parties also discussed further improving the regulation of livestock product supplies from Kyrgyzstan to Russia, including fish products.

Following the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation in the field of veterinary medicine and expanding mutual trade, especially in fish and dairy products.
