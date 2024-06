A health center for judges will be built in Issyk-Kul region for 90 million soms. Deputy Dastan Bekeshev reported on his Telegram channel.

According to him, the Parliament will consider the corresponding order of the Cabinet of Ministers at a meeting of the committee.

Dastan Bekeshev noted that the center will be built using money that came to the budget in February as compensation for damage to the state. «The background statement does not say who transferred the money,» he stressed.