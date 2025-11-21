14:24
Woman in Uzgen fined 20,000 soms for wearing niqab

A woman was fined for wearing a niqab in Uzgen, Osh region. DOAM (Documenting Oppression Against Muslims) account reports.

According to a video posted on the page, police officers forced the woman to remove her niqab and pay a fine of 20,000 soms on November 4.

Prior to this, on October 15, police conducted raids on the streets of Osh as part of Extremist operation, forcing 28 Muslim women to remove their niqabs and imposing fines on each of them.

In January of this year, a law banning the wearing of clothing in public places that does not allow facial identification has been signed in Kyrgyzstan. Violations carry a fine of 20,000 soms.

President Sadyr Japarov has spoken out against the wearing of niqabs and burqas, which completely conceal the face, noting that this is important for maintaining public safety. The muftiyat supported him, emphasizing that the niqab is not obligatory for Muslim women to wear.
