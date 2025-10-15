Niqab ban: 28 women fined in Osh region during raid

Raids continue in Osh region of Kyrgyzstan to identify individuals violating the law that prohibits wearing clothing in public places that prevents the identification of a person. The Department of Internal Affairs of the region reported.

According to the department, as part of Extremist operation, 28 women were found in public places with their faces fully covered. Protocols were drawn up in accordance with the Code of Violations, and each offender was fined 20,000 soms.

It should be recalled that in January of this year, Kyrgyzstan enacted a law banning the wearing of clothing in public that conceals a person’s face. The law sets a fine of 20,000 soms for wearing niqabs in public places.

President Sadyr Japarov has previously spoken out against wearing the niqab and paranja, which fully cover the face, emphasizing the importance of this measure for public safety. The muftiyat supported his position, noting that the niqab is not mandatory for Muslim women.