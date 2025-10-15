13:36
USD 87.45
EUR 101.07
RUB 1.09
English

Niqab ban: 28 women fined in Osh region during raid

Raids continue in Osh region of Kyrgyzstan to identify individuals violating the law that prohibits wearing clothing in public places that prevents the identification of a person. The Department of Internal Affairs of the region reported.

According to the department, as part of Extremist operation, 28 women were found in public places with their faces fully covered. Protocols were drawn up in accordance with the Code of Violations, and each offender was fined 20,000 soms.

It should be recalled that in January of this year, Kyrgyzstan enacted a law banning the wearing of clothing in public that conceals a person’s face. The law sets a fine of 20,000 soms for wearing niqabs in public places.

President Sadyr Japarov has previously spoken out against wearing the niqab and paranja, which fully cover the face, emphasizing the importance of this measure for public safety. The muftiyat supported his position, noting that the niqab is not mandatory for Muslim women.
link: https://24.kg/english/347267/
views: 123
Print
Related
Ban on wearing niqabs: Raids continue in Osh region of Kyrgyzstan
Muftiyat of Kyrgyzstan comments on ban on niqabs
Fine of 20,000 soms proposed to be imposed for wearing niqab in public places
Deputy proposes to prohibit niqab and burqa by law in Kyrgyzstan
UN recognizes ban on niqab infringement of rights of Muslim women
Popular
EU to allocate $1 billion for construction of Kambar-Ata 1 EU to allocate $1 billion for construction of Kambar-Ata 1
Ambassador of Guatemala presents credentials to Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador of Guatemala presents credentials to Deputy Foreign Minister
Hungarian-Kyrgyz Food Industry Forum to be held in Bishkek Hungarian-Kyrgyz Food Industry Forum to be held in Bishkek
Clinical guidelines for pediatric oncology approved in Kyrgyzstan Clinical guidelines for pediatric oncology approved in Kyrgyzstan
15 October, Wednesday
12:58
Niqab ban: 28 women fined in Osh region during raid Niqab ban: 28 women fined in Osh region during raid
12:27
Temporary ban imposed on export of large-fraction coal by road transport
12:09
Death penalty: Human rights activists claim international rights violations
11:35
Train collides with car in Novopokrovka, three people seriously injured
11:26
Popular Chinese marketplace Temu begins paying taxes in Kyrgyzstan