Sadyr Japarov awards CSTO Secretary General with Dostuk Order

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with the Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Imangali Tasmagambetov. The presidential press service reported.

According to the statement, Sadyr Japarov awarded Imangali Tasmagambetov the Dostuk Order, a state decoration of the Kyrgyz Republic, in recognition of his contributions to strengthening security and friendship among member states.

«The parties discussed key issues related to the implementation of the priorities of Kyrgyzstan’s chairmanship of the organization, the state of regional security, development of cooperation in countering modern threats, as well as the upcoming meeting of the Collective Security Council in Bishkek. The head of state emphasized that Kyrgyzstan’s participation in the CSTO remains one of the key priorities of the country’s foreign policy. He noted the republic’s consistent contribution to strengthening the collective security mechanism,» the statement reads.

Imangali Tasmagambetov praised Kyrgyzstan’s chairmanship, noting that the action plan had been successfully implemented in full.

He also highlighted the importance of the first-ever international cybersecurity conference initiated by Kyrgyzstan, which made a significant contribution to strengthening the collective potential of member states in countering modern challenges and threats.
