Sadyr Japarov awards CSTO Secretary General with Dostuk Order

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with the Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Imangali Tasmagambetov. The presidential press service reported.
According to the statement, Sadyr Japarov awarded Imangali Tasmagambetov the Dostuk Order, a state decoration of the Kyrgyz Republic, in recognition of his contributions to strengthening security and friendship among member states.
Imangali Tasmagambetov praised Kyrgyzstan’s chairmanship, noting that the action plan had been successfully implemented in full.
He also highlighted the importance of the first-ever international cybersecurity conference initiated by Kyrgyzstan, which made a significant contribution to strengthening the collective potential of member states in countering modern challenges and threats.