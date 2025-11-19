12:54
SCO Heads of Government Council meeting: Number of documents signed

Following the regular meeting of the Heads of Government Council of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states in Moscow, a number of documents and decisions were signed. The Cabinet of Ministers’ press service reported.

Signed documents:

  • Joint communiqué following the 24th meeting of the Heads of Government Council (Prime Ministers) of the SCO member states;
  • Decision of the Heads of Government Council (Prime Ministers) on amendments to the Regulation on the salaries, guarantees, and compensation for officials of the SCO permanent bodies;
  • Decision on the SCO budget for 2026;
  • Decision on the SCO financial report on the execution of the organization’s budget for 2024;
  • Decision on amendments to the SCO financial rules;
  • Decision on the report of the commission for conducting an external audit of the financial and economic activities of the SCO permanent bodies;
  • Decision on the SCO Secretariat’s report on events and meetings held within the framework of the implementation of the program of multilateral trade and economic cooperation among the organization’s member states;
  • Decision on the action plan for the implementation of the Concept of Interaction between railway administrations (railways) of the SCO member states until 2027;
  • Decision on the roadmap for developing cooperation between SCO member states in the field of social development and protection for 2026-2028;
  • Protocol amending the Agreement on the Procedure for Forming and Executing the SCO Budget, dated December 1, 2017.
