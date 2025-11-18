13:41
USD 87.45
EUR 101.48
RUB 1.08
English

Kazakhstan chooses name for its first nuclear power plant

Kazakhstan has selected the name for its first nuclear power plant. The nationwide naming contest has concluded, the country’s Nuclear Energy Agency reported.

The winning name — Balkhash Nuclear Power Plant — received the highest number of submissions from participants.

«The chosen name is also consistent with the international practice of naming nuclear power plants based on geographic location. A total of 27,157 citizens of Kazakhstan aged 16 and older took part in the contest. Each participant could propose only one name,» the agency said.

Out of all submissions, 10,460 unique options were identified. Various spellings were taken into account during the review process.

«During the meeting of the competition commission, the 100 most popular names were reviewed. The name ‘Balkhash’ was proposed by 882 citizens, placing first in the final popularity ranking and becoming the winner,» the statement says.

In August, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed holding a contest to choose a name for the country’s first nuclear power plant. He announced the initiative during a meeting with school students — winners and medalists of international academic Olympiads.

Kazakhstan’s first nuclear power plant will be built by Rosatom.
link: https://24.kg/english/351323/
views: 137
Print
Related
Kudaibergen Bazarbaev appointed Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Kazakhstan
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan aim to increase trade turnover to $3 billion by 2030
Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev arrives in Astana for working visit
Kazakhstan to return a third more electricity to Kyrgyzstan than it received
Cabinet Chairman of Kyrgyzstan to make working visit to Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan triples its imports of Kyrgyz electricity - media
Karasu checkpoint connected to Kazakhstan's e-queue system for trucks
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan decline to host 2027 CIS Games
Jeenbek Kulubaev holds phone talks with new Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan
Hollywood actor Jackie Chan arrives in Almaty
Popular
Three cryptocurrency mining companies in Kyrgyzstan lose their licenses Three cryptocurrency mining companies in Kyrgyzstan lose their licenses
China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway may be completed 2 years ahead of schedule China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway may be completed 2 years ahead of schedule
Kyrgyzstan strengthens price monitoring of socially important goods Kyrgyzstan strengthens price monitoring of socially important goods
Chon-Alai district aims to fully transition to organic status Chon-Alai district aims to fully transition to organic status
18 November, Tuesday
13:03
Courts switch to digital format: Law on online hearings adopted in Kyrgyzstan Courts switch to digital format: Law on online hearings...
12:38
Chinese Foreign Minister to visit Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan
12:29
Kazakhstan chooses name for its first nuclear power plant
12:19
SCNS warns business owners against price gouging on meat
12:09
Valentina Shevchenko shares plans for her fighting career