Kazakhstan chooses name for its first nuclear power plant

Kazakhstan has selected the name for its first nuclear power plant. The nationwide naming contest has concluded, the country’s Nuclear Energy Agency reported.

The winning name — Balkhash Nuclear Power Plant — received the highest number of submissions from participants.

«The chosen name is also consistent with the international practice of naming nuclear power plants based on geographic location. A total of 27,157 citizens of Kazakhstan aged 16 and older took part in the contest. Each participant could propose only one name,» the agency said.

Out of all submissions, 10,460 unique options were identified. Various spellings were taken into account during the review process.

«During the meeting of the competition commission, the 100 most popular names were reviewed. The name ‘Balkhash’ was proposed by 882 citizens, placing first in the final popularity ranking and becoming the winner,» the statement says.

In August, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed holding a contest to choose a name for the country’s first nuclear power plant. He announced the initiative during a meeting with school students — winners and medalists of international academic Olympiads.

Kazakhstan’s first nuclear power plant will be built by Rosatom.