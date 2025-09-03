12:34
Gold prices hit historic record, surpassing $3,600 per ounce

Gold prices have reached a historic record, exceeding $3,600 per ounce. Data from Comex exchange say.

The exchange price of gold rose by nearly 1 percent. December gold futures increased by $30.6 compared to the previous close, or by 0.87 percent, reaching $3,546.6 per troy ounce, before climbing further to $3,552.32 per ounce.

September silver futures also rose by 1.59 percent.

Gold prices have reached a new record high, as the weakening dollar and growing expectations of a rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve have increased the attractiveness of the precious metal, Reuters reports. The Fed’s next meeting is scheduled for September 16–17.

Gold is widely considered a safe-haven asset against geopolitical and economic turmoil.
