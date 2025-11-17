13:01
Sadyr Japarov invites Presidents of Central Asian countries to World Nomad Games

During a working visit to Uzbekistan, the President of the Kyrgyz Republic participated in and addressed the 7th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia in Tashkent.

Sadyr Japarov supported Azerbaijan’s accession to the consultative meetings as a full member, expressing confidence that the participation of the fraternal republic will open up new opportunities for the further development of cooperation in the region.

He noted that in an era when new horizons of opportunity are opening up for the region, it is more important than ever to maintain a spirit of mutual trust and unity.

In this regard, Sadyr Japarov proposed that regional states coordinate their positions and present a united front at the Central Asia + format, in particular by organizing consultations between foreign ministries ahead of summits with other states.

In the context of strengthening economic cooperation, the President emphasized that the qualitative expansion of trade, economic, and investment cooperation is a key shared objective.

«The volume of foreign direct investment from Central Asian countries to Kyrgyzstan last year increased by 15 percent compared to the previous year, reaching $135 million. Overall, Kyrgyzstan’s trade turnover with Central Asian countries has increased by 28 percent over the past three years.

From January to August of this year, Kyrgyzstan’s trade turnover with Central Asian countries amounted to $1.7 billion, a 14 percent increase compared to the same period last year,» Sadyr Japarov said.

To further deepen genuine integration, the president proposed focusing on three key steps:

  • actively removing barriers to mutual trade, harmonizing standards and technical regulations;
  • developing specific joint production chains, moving away from a raw materials-based model, and developing processing industries and new industrial clusters;
  • using digitalization as a catalyst for growth, from e-commerce to creating cross-border platforms for information exchange and strengthening cybersecurity. Touching on infrastructure development, Sadyr Japarov noted that a new transport artery is being created in the region.

«The construction of the strategically important China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway will not only connect, but also transform logistics, opening our countries the shortest route to the largest markets in Asia and Europe.

In this context, the Zangezur Corridor construction project is seen as a logical and strategic extension of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway,» he noted.

To improve the efficiency of cooperation in the transport sector, it is proposed to develop and launch a unified electronic platform Digital Transit Corridor for the exchange of customs data and drawing up permits using a one-stop shop principle.

Kyrgyzstan is open to the implementation of mutually beneficial projects, including the construction of hydroelectric power plants, and considers the efficient use of Central Asia’s shared resource potential a key focus.

The importance of tourism as an important economic sector and a tool for bringing the peoples of Central Asia closer together was emphasized, and a significant increase in mutual travel was noted.

The President of the Kyrgyz Republic emphasized the sustainable development of cultural and humanitarian cooperation and announced that next year Kyrgyzstan will host the 6th World Nomad Games, inviting colleagues and sports delegations from countries in the region to participate in this international event.

The event was attended by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia is an annual meeting of the Presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. Typically, the summit is held in one of the five countries in rotation. The purpose of these meetings is to discuss regional cooperation and promote effective interaction and integration.
