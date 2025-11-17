13:01
USD 87.45
EUR 101.70
RUB 1.08
English

Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan forms Healthcare Supervisory Board

A Healthcare and Compulsory Medical Insurance Supervisory Board will be established in Kyrgyzstan. Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev signed the corresponding resolution.

The document approves the composition and regulations of the Supervisory Board. The Ministry of Health has been instructed to take appropriate measures to implement the Cabinet resolution.

Three previous resolutions, dated February 15, 2012, September 30, 2019, and January 31, 2022, concerning the Supervisory Board are deemed no longer in effect.

The resolution will enter into force seven days after its official publication.
link: https://24.kg/english/351160/
views: 117
Print
Related
About 1 million Kyrgyzstanis suffer from respiratory diseases
Doctors from Kyrgyzstan and France to exchange experience
Medical town in Bishkek: Health Ministry invites French partners to participate
Mission Dobro back in Kyrgyzstan, training doctors
National Hospital doctors undergo training in endoscopic surgery in China
Heart attacks and strokes increasingly affecting young people in Kyrgyzstan
Doctors from Qatar restore hearing for adult Kyrgyz patients
Kamchybek Tashiev hands over medical equipment to children’s center
Low physical accessibility of opioid analgesics registered in Kyrgyzstan
One in 4 adults in Kyrgyzstan is obese, risk increasing among children
Popular
China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway may be completed 2 years ahead of schedule China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway may be completed 2 years ahead of schedule
Chon-Alai district aims to fully transition to organic status Chon-Alai district aims to fully transition to organic status
Three cryptocurrency mining companies in Kyrgyzstan lose their licenses Three cryptocurrency mining companies in Kyrgyzstan lose their licenses
Kyrgyzstan strengthens price monitoring of socially important goods Kyrgyzstan strengthens price monitoring of socially important goods
17 November, Monday
12:37
New hospital to be built in Tokmok on site of 86-year-old facility New hospital to be built in Tokmok on site of 86-year-o...
12:30
New procedure for collecting tax arrears to take effect in 2026
11:59
President: China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway to reshape regional logistics
11:53
Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan forms Healthcare Supervisory Board
11:44
Consultative meeting of Presidents of CA countries: Number of documents signed