Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan forms Healthcare Supervisory Board

A Healthcare and Compulsory Medical Insurance Supervisory Board will be established in Kyrgyzstan. Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev signed the corresponding resolution.

The document approves the composition and regulations of the Supervisory Board. The Ministry of Health has been instructed to take appropriate measures to implement the Cabinet resolution.

Three previous resolutions, dated February 15, 2012, September 30, 2019, and January 31, 2022, concerning the Supervisory Board are deemed no longer in effect.

The resolution will enter into force seven days after its official publication.