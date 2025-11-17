Consultative meeting of Presidents of CA countries: Number of documents signed

During a working visit to Uzbekistan, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov participated in and addressed the 7th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia in Tashkent.

Following the summit, a number of multilateral documents were signed and adopted, including:

a joint statement on the outcomes of the 7 th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia;

Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia; an address by the Heads of State of Central Asia to UN member states on the candidacy of the Kyrgyz Republic for non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council for 2027-2028;

a decision to award the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev the honorary badge of the Heads of State of Central Asia;

a decision on the full participation of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia.

a concept for regional security, stability, and sustainable development in Central Asia;

a catalog of security risks in Central Asia and measures to prevent them for 2026-2028.

The Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia is an annual meeting of the Presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. The summit is typically held in one of these five countries. The purpose of these meetings is to discuss regional cooperation and promote effective interaction and integration.