Dead baby found in dump: 22-year-old mother detained in Sokuluk district

A woman suspected of murdering her newborn daughter has been detained in Sokuluk district of Chui region. The press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of the region reported.

According to police, on November 12, at approximately 12:30 p.m., the duty unit received a report of the discovery of an infant’s body in a dump in the village of Komsomolskoye. An investigative team was dispatched to the scene.

It was found out that the newborn girl, showing no signs of life, was found by local resident G.I., 50. The baby was in a white plastic bag, wrapped in a black women’s T-shirt in a trash container on Dorozhnaya Street. The umbilical cord was not tied.

The body has been sent for a forensic examination to determine the exact cause of death.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 125 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic — murder of a newborn by the mother.

During operational investigative activities, police identified and detained the suspect, A.F., 22, who temporarily resides in the village. Under Article 96 of the Criminal Procedure Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, she has been placed in pre-trial detention.

The investigation is ongoing.
