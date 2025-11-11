Kyrgyzstan and Russia building new school in Bishkek for 35 million soms

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev and Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexey Overchuk inspected the school construction project in Bishkek. The Cabinet of Ministers’ press service reported.

Nine land plots have been chosen for the implementation of the agreement on the conditions for the construction, establishment, and operation of joint general education organizations in Kyrgyzstan.

Adylbek Kasymaliev and Alexey Overchuk visited the construction site of the capital’s school. They were presented with the design of the educational institution, which will cover an area of ​​3 hectares and accommodate 1,224 students. The estimated cost of the project is 35,452,616 soms.

It is noted that the Ministry of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services is currently carrying out various construction works to lay external utility lines.