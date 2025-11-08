Over 500 trees planted in Bishkek

Over 500 trees have been planted in Bishkek as part of the autumn greening campaign. The press service of the City Hall reported.

Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev and his deputies took part in the environmental campaign.

Birch trees, arborvitaes, maples, and oaks were planted on the grounds of secondary school No. 102 and along Baytik Baatyr Street—from Akhunbaev Street to Dzhantoshev Street on the western side.

Afterward, the mayor, along with the participants, symbolically tied ribbons on the trees, noting the importance of caring for green spaces.

He emphasized that greening the capital is not a one-time initiative, but a systematic effort that requires constant attention. He instructed the responsible services to ensure regular watering and care for the planted trees.

«Planting a tree is the beginning of a great undertaking. The main thing is to preserve, care for, and protect it. Only then will we make Bishkek a truly green and comfortable city,» Aibek Dzhunushaliev said.

The municipality noted that more than 6,500 trees have already been planted in the capital this fall. Landscaping efforts continue, and by the end of the year, the total number of trees planted will exceed 15,000. In the spring of 2025, at least 7,824 trees were planted.