Kyrgyzstan launches new project to plant fruit orchards along roadways

The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan has initiated a project to plant fruit orchards along roads in order to reduce soil erosion, develop green infrastructure, and reinforce roadside embankments.

As part of the project, fruit trees will be planted along one-kilometer sections of major roads in each district of the country. According to regional reports, land plots have already been chosen in several areas, and planting is scheduled to begin in 2026.

Considering the soil and climate conditions of each region, the ministry has prepared recommended lists of suitable fruit varieties.

«As international experience shows, properly organized fruit orchards along roadways not only improve the environmental situation but also contribute to strengthening the country’s food security by increasing fruit production,» the statement reads.

The ministry’s specialists are currently drafting a resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic to implement this initiative.
