Third Saturday of March declared Nationwide Tree Planting Day

Third Saturday of March is declared a Nationwide Tree Planting Day in Kyrgyzstan. The Parliament adopted a relevant resolution today. At least 96 deputies voted for it.

The day before, deputies argued whether it was worth supporting the initiative of their colleague Ainuru Altybaeva. Some of them believed that this was an excess of powers of the Parliament, while the others indicated a lack of funding.

The draft resolution was returned to the relevant committee for reconsideration, but today, Vice Speaker Mirlan Bakirov proposed to include the issue in the voting agenda.
