Over 10,000 trees and shrubs to be planted in Bishkek

Preparations for a large-scale greening campaign have begun in Bishkek. According to the City Hall, over 10,000 trees and shrubs are planned for the fall planting season.

The decision was made at a meeting of the city’s Environmental Council. The focus will be on the grounds of schools, kindergartens, and adjacent courtyards.

The municipal enterprise Bishkekzelenstroi has already begun soil preparation: planting holes are being dug, markings are being made, and landscaping is being planned.

The municipality noted that the planting of saplings will begin in the coming days and will be part of a comprehensive program to improve the environmental situation and urban environment.