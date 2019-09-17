MP proposes to establish Nationwide Tree Planting Day

Member of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Ainuru Altybaeva proposed to establish a Nationwide Tree Planting Day — March 15. The draft resolution has been submitted for public discussion.

In her opinion, measures to restore green spaces are not enough. «According to sanitary standards, the area of ​​public green spaces per inhabitant should be at least 10 square meters, in fact, this figure is half as much in Kyrgyzstan,» the author notes.

Ainuru Altybaeva proposes to oblige the Government to take measures to prepare and conduct annual planting of trees and shrubs saplings throughout Kyrgyzstan.