Sadyr Japarov: 40 percent of Kyrgyz IT services exports went to USA in 2024

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov participated in Central Asia—U.S. (C5+1) Summit in Washington, delivering a speech at the plenary session.

He emphasized that after resolving border issues with neighboring countries, regional stability has strengthened, and the interest of major powers in Central Asia has increased.

Highlighting promising projects, the president identified three key areas:

  • Hydropower — only about 15 percent of the country’s potential has been developed;
  • Development of transport and logistics infrastructure to strengthen regional connectivity;
  • Digital economy and IT.

President Japarov noted the rapid growth of Kyrgyz IT services exports.

«Over the past five years, IT services exports to the United States have grown 45-fold. In 2024, Kyrgyz IT specialists exported services to 63 countries for $130 million, 40 percent of which went to the U.S. market,» he said.

The President also proposed considering the creation of a regional RegTech Trust Hub in the Kyrgyz Republic to develop digital regulation technologies.

Sadyr Japarov announced that the second B5+1 entrepreneurs’ meeting will take place in Bishkek on February 4–5, 2026, which, he said, will create new opportunities for cooperation in agriculture, e-commerce, IT, transport, tourism, and banking.
