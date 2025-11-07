President Sadyr Japarov meets with U.S. Senators and Congressmen

During his working visit to the United States, the President of Kyrgyzstan met in Washington with James Risch, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, and members of Congress.

They discussed political and interparliamentary cooperation, as well as the countries’ interaction in trade, economic, and investment spheres.

Sadyr Japarov noted that the Kyrgyz Republic highly values ​​the United States as an important foreign policy partner and is interested in further developing friendly relations and constructive cooperation. He expressed confidence that promoting interparliamentary ties will contribute to strengthening this partnership.

The head of state also emphasized that interparliamentary interaction contributes to strengthening political dialogue and opens opportunities for exchanging legislative experience.

Speaking about trade, economic, and investment cooperation, Sadyr Japarov noted the broad opportunities for expanding cooperation in these areas. He also expressed Kyrgyzstan’s readiness to cooperate with U.S. investors, emphasizing the favorable conditions created for their activities in the country.

James Risch, in turn, noted that political dialogue and interparliamentary interaction, among other things, make it easier and more effective to communicate information to business representatives.

The senators also highlighted Kyrgyzstan’s successful experience in resolving border issues with neighboring states.