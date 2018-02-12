Infant mortality rate declines in 2017 in Kyrgyzstan

In 2017, the infant mortality rate decreased by 4.5 percent compared to 2016 in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Health presented such data.

According to the National Statistical Committee, the infant mortality rate amounted to 15.2 per 1,000 live births compared to 16.6 in 2016.

In the structure of the causes of infant mortality, diseases that occur in the perinatal period occupy the first place in the republic. Congenital anomalies take the 2nd place, the third — diseases of the respiratory system.

At the same time, an increase in maternal mortality was registered.