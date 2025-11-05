17:21
Chamber of Commerce and Industry comments on detention of its vice president

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic has issued a statement regarding the detention of its Vice President, clarifying that Nurlan Nartaev serves as Head of the Department for Work with Chamber Members with the rank of Vice President.

According to the agency, his responsibilities include interacting with current members, recruiting new members, and working with the committees of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic officially states that Nurlan Nartaev’s detention is not related to his activities at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry and has no bearing on the work of the Chamber or its divisions.

The State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported the detention of three individuals in Talas region on suspicion of causing damage to the state on an especially large scale. Among them was Nurlan Nartaev, Vice President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
