Trade between Central Asia and Persian Gulf countries quadrupled

Trade between Central Asian countries and the Persian Gulf states has quadrupled, the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) reported.

The EDB also conducted its first macroeconomic and financial study of the Persian Gulf countries.

«Interest in the Persian Gulf region is driven by the rapid development of trade, economic, and investment cooperation between the region’s countries and the Eurasian region. For example, over the past five years, mutual trade between Central Asia and the Gulf countries has increased 4.2-fold, reaching $3.3 billion, while accumulated direct investment has grown 1.8-fold to $16.2 billion,» the report noted.

The study notes that the Gulf countries control approximately 30 percent of the world’s oil reserves and are collectively the largest exporters; the oil and gas sector accounts for 50 to 90 percent of the region’s export revenues.

Combined sovereign wealth funds exceed $5 trillion, and the region’s foreign exchange reserves amount to $813 billion, significantly exceeding generally accepted norms. This allows the region’s countries to maintain stability even as oil prices fall.

It was previously reported that Central Asian countries have increased the volume of goods imported from the Persian Gulf.
