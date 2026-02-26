12:51
Progress reviewed on construction site of new terminal complex at Osh airport

During a working visit to the city of Osh, Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services Minister Nurdаn Oruntaev inspected the progress of the new terminal complex under construction at Osh International Airport, the ministry’s press service reported.

According to the ministry, the total area of the terminal complex will be 26,000 square meters. The building consists of six blocks. Construction work began on April 25, 2025.

To date, 95 percent of the monolithic structural work has been completed. Installation of engineering systems in the basement — including electricity, ventilation, sewage, water supply, and fire protection water systems — is 80 percent complete. Work on the first floor has been temporarily suspended due to amendments to the design and cost documentation.

«The minister stressed the importance of ensuring high-quality and timely completion of construction, promptly updating the design and cost documentation, and accelerating the pace of work by increasing the number of workers,» the press service said.

Currently, about 120 workers are employed at the site. Their number is expected to double.
