Osh's main street to be reconstructed and decorated with street lamps

Renovation of Rysbai Abdykadyrov Street, the central street in Osh city, has begun. According to the City Hall, the work is being carried out in accordance with the city’s general plan.

The reconstruction will cover the section from Kurmanzhan Datka Street to Zakirov Street. This section will be extended and connected to Osmonov Street, improving transportation connectivity in the city center. The road is planned to be widened, landscaped, and completely renovated to meet the modern standards.

New traffic lights will be installed along the road, and outdated concrete barriers will be replaced with decorative marble panels. Once completed, the street will have a modern and aesthetically pleasing appearance.

Design sketches show that the street will be adorned with contemporary decorative street lamps. Similar fixtures have already been installed in Bishkek on the renovated section of Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue, near Yntymak Ordo residence. These lamp posts, featuring petal-shaped lights, have become the subject of memes and discussions on social media.

It is noted that the renovated section will cross Ak-Buura River, connecting the two parts of the city, and will become one of Osh’s key transport arteries. The conceptual design was prepared by the Osh Regional Department of Urban Planning and Architecture.