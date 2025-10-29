12:52
USD 87.45
EUR 101.91
RUB 1.10
English

Kyrgyzstan postpones agricultural census

Kyrgyzstan postponed its agricultural census. The decision was made by the Cabinet of Ministers.

It is specified that it will be held from March 20 to April 10, 2026.

The agricultural census is conducted once every ten years and is a large-scale national statistical undertaking. It aims to obtain complete, objective, and reliable information on the state and structure of the country’s agriculture.

As the Cabinet of Ministers noted, the collected data will become a key tool for developing effective agricultural policy, ensuring food security, and sustainable rural development.

The census will provide accurate data on indicators such as:

  • The number and structure of agricultural enterprises and farms of all types of ownership;
  • Types and volumes of agricultural production;
  • Availability of land, labor, and material resources;
  • Livestock and poultry numbers;
  • Farming practices and level of mechanization.

The census is scheduled to be completed in April 2026.
link: https://24.kg/english/348951/
views: 120
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan intends to double agricultural exports by 2030
Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan urges farmers to plant winter wheat
Up to 15,000 tons of chicken meat to be produced annually in Kemin
Inspectors of Agriculture Ministry services to be provided with body cameras
AgroTechExpo 2025 and agricultural fair opened in Bishkek
Digital transformation of agricultural sector underway in Kyrgyzstan
Use of harvesters cuts cotton picking costs fourfold in Aravan district
Number of record-breaking indicators registered in Kyrgyzstan’s agriculture
Bishkek to host agro-industrial exhibition and Golden Autumn fair
Russian universities to help train specialists for Kyrgyz agricultural sector
Popular
Centenary of Kyrgyz National University celebrated in Bishkek Centenary of Kyrgyz National University celebrated in Bishkek
First to master crypto technology will become global leader — Changpeng Zhao First to master crypto technology will become global leader — Changpeng Zhao
Woman falls from balcony in Bishkek Woman falls from balcony in Bishkek
Treaty on Good-Neighborliness with Central Asian countries and China ratified Treaty on Good-Neighborliness with Central Asian countries and China ratified
29 October, Wednesday
12:46
Agreement with China: 250 MW solar power plant to be built in Kyrgyzstan Agreement with China: 250 MW solar power plant to be bu...
12:31
Over 11,800 entrepreneurs in Kyrgyzstan receive interest-free loans
12:12
Kyrgyzstan sees sharp increase in republican budget revenues
12:04
Kyrgyzstan postpones agricultural census
11:35
CPJ calls for reversal of decision declaring Temirov Live and Kloop extremist