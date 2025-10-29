Kyrgyzstan postpones agricultural census

Kyrgyzstan postponed its agricultural census. The decision was made by the Cabinet of Ministers.

It is specified that it will be held from March 20 to April 10, 2026.

The agricultural census is conducted once every ten years and is a large-scale national statistical undertaking. It aims to obtain complete, objective, and reliable information on the state and structure of the country’s agriculture.

As the Cabinet of Ministers noted, the collected data will become a key tool for developing effective agricultural policy, ensuring food security, and sustainable rural development.

The census will provide accurate data on indicators such as:

The number and structure of agricultural enterprises and farms of all types of ownership;

Types and volumes of agricultural production;

Availability of land, labor, and material resources;

Livestock and poultry numbers;

Farming practices and level of mechanization.

The census is scheduled to be completed in April 2026.