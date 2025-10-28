16:48
New National Bank building opened in Bishkek

The grand opening of the new building of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic, located at 89, Akiev Street, took place in Bishkek.

According to the bank, construction lasted two years and was completed under the supervision of the presidential administration after a hiatus of more than 20 years. The total area of ​​the building is 22,200 square meters. The building consists of 10 blocks of varying heights and is equipped with modern engineering systems. It provides 272 work places that meet international standards.

The central part of the building is adorned with a glass dome covering a spacious atrium. The architects note that the design combines elements of national style with modern technology.

During the ceremony, President Sadyr Japarov recalled that the creation of a national monetary system was one of the first steps of independent Kyrgyzstan.

«We now have a vault capable of storing up to 1,000 tons of gold. We will no longer store gold in foreign banks; on the contrary, we will be able to offer such services to other countries,» he said.
https://24.kg/english/348840/
