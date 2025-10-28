Financial record: National Bank of Kyrgyzstan accumulates $7.5 bln in reserves

A ceremonial opening of the new building of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic took place in Bishkek, attended by President Sadyr Japarov.
In September, the bank also introduced a new market benchmark rate — the Bishkek Interbank Rate (BIR) — which will serve as the basis for pricing a wide range of financial instruments.
According to the bank, the banking system remains stable:
- Bank assets grew by 29.7 percent, reaching 1,058.1 trillion soms;
- The loan portfolio rose by 31 percent to 447 billion soms;
- Deposits increased by 25 percent to 741 billion soms;
- Islamic finance expanded by 70 percent, reaching 15 billion soms.
The National Bank also reported rapid progress in digitalization: in the first nine months of 2025, more than 325 million QR payments were made totaling over 551 billion soms, a 16-fold increase compared to the previous year. Fees for payments through mobile apps have been eliminated.
The National Bank is additionally implementing new consumer protection measures, including a ‘cooling-off period’ for online lending, a self-ban on obtaining loans, and enhanced efforts to combat financial fraud.
Sadyr Japarov congratulated the National Bank’s management and staff on their record achievements.