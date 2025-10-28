15:13
English

Financial record: National Bank of Kyrgyzstan accumulates $7.5 bln in reserves

A ceremonial opening of the new building of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic took place in Bishkek, attended by President Sadyr Japarov.

According to the National Bank, it achieved historic results this year. The volume of international reserves increased by 48.4 percent (or $2,462.5 billion) and reached a record high of $7,550.6 billion — the largest figure in the country’s history. The National Bank leadership noted that this achievement has significantly strengthened confidence in the national economy.

In September, the bank also introduced a new market benchmark rate — the Bishkek Interbank Rate (BIR) — which will serve as the basis for pricing a wide range of financial instruments.

According to the bank, the banking system remains stable:

  • Bank assets grew by 29.7 percent, reaching 1,058.1 trillion soms;
  • The loan portfolio rose by 31 percent to 447 billion soms;
  • Deposits increased by 25 percent to 741 billion soms;
  • Islamic finance expanded by 70 percent, reaching 15 billion soms.

The National Bank also reported rapid progress in digitalization: in the first nine months of 2025, more than 325 million QR payments were made totaling over 551 billion soms, a 16-fold increase compared to the previous year. Fees for payments through mobile apps have been eliminated.

The National Bank is additionally implementing new consumer protection measures, including a ‘cooling-off period’ for online lending, a self-ban on obtaining loans, and enhanced efforts to combat financial fraud.

According to representatives of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic, all these measures are aimed at strengthening confidence, ensuring price stability, and security of the republic’s financial system.

Sadyr Japarov congratulated the National Bank’s management and staff on their record achievements.
