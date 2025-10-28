Part of Bishkek to have no drinking water on October 29

Due to repair work on D-1000 mm water pipeline along Bishkek — Kuntuu road, drinking water supply will be stopped in part of the city from 8 a.m. till midnight on October 29. The press service of the City Hall reported.

According to the press service, residential buildings, schools, preschool, healthcare, and other social and industrial facilities will be left without water.

The outage area:

Dostuk village — Tets-2 residential area — Yntymak — Kok-Asaba — Kok-Zhaiyk — Akhunbayev — Alykulov — Omur — Muromskaya — Selektsionnaya Streets — Bishkek — Kuntuu road.

Bishkekvodokanal apologizes for the inconvenience and asks organizations and residents to stock up on drinking water in advance.