Part of Bishkek to have no drinking water on October 29

Due to repair work on D-1000 mm water pipeline along Bishkek — Kuntuu road, drinking water supply will be stopped in part of the city from 8 a.m. till midnight on October 29. The press service of the City Hall reported.
The outage area:
- Dostuk village — Tets-2 residential area — Yntymak — Kok-Asaba — Kok-Zhaiyk — Akhunbayev — Alykulov — Omur — Muromskaya — Selektsionnaya Streets — Bishkek — Kuntuu road.
Bishkekvodokanal apologizes for the inconvenience and asks organizations and residents to stock up on drinking water in advance.