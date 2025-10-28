12:05
Sadyr Japarov promises construction of new housing to Kara-Kul residents

During his trip to Jalal-Abad region, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov attended the opening ceremony of Kara-Kul hydropower plant and met with local residents. A video was released by the presidential press service.

A resident told the head of state that about 50 percent of the houses in Kara-Kul were built from wood 60 years ago.

«We are waiting for the State Mortgage Company to build modern housing in our city as well,» the local resident said.

The president noted that while flying to the area, he noticed a land plot of about 10 hectares.

«I have just instructed to construct apartment buildings there. If conditions allow, they will be nine stories high; if not, five. God willing, construction will begin next spring, and within a year or two, you will move into new apartments. When I came to power, the capital of the State Mortgage Company was 10 million soms; now it has reached 87 billion soms. So the funds are available, and work will begin in spring,» the head of state said.
