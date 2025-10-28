10:30
Earthquake hit Kyrgyzstan tonight

A magnitude 3.5 earthquake hit Kyrgyzstan tonight. The Seismology Institute of the National Academy of Sciences reported.

According to the Institute, the tremors were recorded at 2:05 a.m. The earthquake’s epicenter was located in Kyrgyzstan, 18 kilometers northwest of the village of Kashka-Suu, 19 kilometers northwest of the village of Kara-Kabak, and 35 kilometers northeast of the village of Daroot-Korgon.

The tremors measured magnitude 3 in the villages of Kashka-Suu, Kara-Kabak, and Kabyk, and 2.5 in the villages of Sary-Mogol, Daroot-Korgon, and Taldy-Suu.
