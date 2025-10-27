15:55
Batch of smuggled rice from Uzbekistan seized in Kyrgyzstan

During active search measures in Kadamdzhai district, the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) of Kyrgyzstan detained a batch of smuggled rice weighing about 6–7 tons transported from Uzbekistan into Kyrgyzstan.

An investigation revealed that an organized criminal group consisting of citizens of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan had been operating in Kadamdzhai district for a long period. The group was engaged in smuggling various consumer goods in violation of customs, tax, and border regulations along Fergana—Chon-Kara—Kadamdzhai route.

According to the scheme, citizens of Uzbekistan purchased large quantities of rice within Uzbekistan. The shipments were then transported to Chon-Kara enclave (Uzbekistan) via transit through Kadamdzhai district. From there, the goods were illegally moved out of the enclave and offloaded to a Kyrgyzstani in Ak-Turpak rural area, after which the rice was distributed and sold within Kyrgyzstan.

At present, the Kyrgyz national identified as M.N.A., who was involved in the smuggling scheme, is under investigation.

The SCNS continues its efforts to ensure food and supply security and to combat smuggling activities in the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/348680/
