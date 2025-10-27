15:55
Tash-Kumyr Deputy Mayor arrested for land fraud

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) announced the arrest of two Tash-Kumyr City Hall officials in connection with the illegal transfer of municipal land.

According to the SCNS, municipal officials organized a scheme to illegally transfer land plots to private ownership for the benefit of relatives and affiliates. These plots were located in Shamaldy-Sai, Tendik, Chuyut-Sai, and Kyzyl-Alma villages in Nooken district, which were part of Tash-Kumyr until 2024.

The land auctions were reportedly conducted fraudulently, at low prices, causing significant losses to the City Hall budget. Furthermore, facts of illegal allocation of land plots for commercial development in water protection zones and sanitary protection strips along railways were uncovered.

On October 22, SCNS officers detained and placed in pretrial detention Tash-Kumyr Deputy Mayor K.N.A. and the Director of the Municipal Property Department K.U.A.

Investigative authorities are conducting further operational activities to establish the possible involvement of other officials in the corruption scheme.
