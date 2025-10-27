Part of Bishkek to have no cold water on October 27

Due to repair work, drinking water supply will be suspended in a part of the capital from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on October 27. The press service of Bishkek City Hall reported.

According to the press service, residential buildings, schools, preschools, healthcare, and other social and industrial facilities will be left without water.

The outage area:

Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue, Aini, Vodoprovodnaya, Sukhomlinov, Tselinnaya, Politekhnicheskaya, and Tash-Kumyrskaya Streets;

The area of ​​the old airport and Ak-Keme Hotel.

The water outage is due to repair work on a 300-millimeter diameter water main.

Bishkekvodokanal apologizes for the inconvenience and asks organizations and residents to stock up on drinking water in advance.