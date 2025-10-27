09:50
Capsule laid for construction of two-level road in Osh city

A capsule was laid for the construction of a two-level road (circular bridge) in Osh city. The City Hall of the southern capital reported.

According to the City Hall, construction of the road has officially begun.

«It will be built at the intersection of Aitiyev and Osmonov Streets. Mayor Zhenishbek Toktorbayev and City Council Chairman Bolot Baetov laid the capsule. The road will be 354 meters long and 50 meters wide. As part of the project, the road under the bridge will be equipped with a lighting system and pedestrian crossings,» the statement reads.

The City Hall hopes that the road will become a major transportation hub and help reduce congestion in the city.
