Police detain fraud suspect in Bishkek

A woman suspected of fraud has been detained in Bishkek. The press service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs reported.

It is noted that a woman previously contacted the Department of Internal Affairs of Leninsky district asking for action against A.A., who, under the pretext of assisting in the purchase of a land plot in Tendik residential complex, stole 500,000 soms and fled without fulfilling her promise.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 209 (fraud) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

A.A., 50, was detained and placed a temporary detention facility. According to police, her involvement in other similar crimes has been established.