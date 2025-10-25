Kyrgyzstan residents consume 3.5 times more salt than recommended

Residents of Kyrgyzstan consume salt at levels 3.5 times higher than the amount recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO). Marina Duishonkulova, a physician at the Republican Health Promotion Center, said on Birinchi Radio.

She reminded that the recommended daily salt intake should not exceed 5 grams — about one teaspoon.

According to WHO data from 2018, Kyrgyzstan ranked first among Central Asian countries in salt consumption. Instead of the recommended 5 grams, the average daily intake reached 17.24 grams.

Marina Duishonkulova noted that excessive salt consumption puts strain on the cardiovascular system and increases blood pressure, which can lead to heart attacks and strokes.