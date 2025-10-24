95 new 12-meter buses to arrive in Bishkek

Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev congratulated road transport and road maintenance workers on their professional holiday and noted the significant progress achieved in developing the city’s transport and road infrastructure. The City Hall’s press service reported.

According to the mayor, over the past three years, 1,000 new buses running on gas have arrived in the capital from China, replacing over 3,000 minibuses. Additionally, with the assistance of international partners, 120 electric buses have been purchased, 85 charging stations have been installed, and bus depots No. 1 and 2 have been completely renovated.

«Today, more than 1,500 vehicles serve city residents daily. Ninety-five new 12-meter Yutong buses are expected to arrive soon. The industry employs approximately 3,500 people, 2,500 of whom are drivers,» Aibek Dzhunushaliev noted.

He emphasized that significant attention is paid to roadwork. Major repairs are planned for 125 streets and 38 sidewalks in 2025. Fifty-one streets have already been repaired, and over 20,000 linear meters of sidewalks have been restored.

More than 300 units of specialized equipment and approximately 1,000 specialists are involved in road projects. Four bridges are under construction, one of which has already been commissioned.