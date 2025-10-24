16:30
USD 87.45
EUR 101.41
RUB 1.07
English

Chinese ophthalmologists perform over 300 free surgeries in Osh

Chinese ophthalmologists performed 317 free surgeries at the Osh Interregional Combined Clinical Hospital. The press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The team of doctors reportedly worked from October 11 to October 22, 2025 as part of Health Express — Bright Journey project.

The project aims to provide high-tech ophthalmological care to people in the southern regions of Kyrgyzstan, particularly patients with cataracts and glaucoma.

The cost of one such surgery (including lens implantation and medications) exceeds 100,000 soms, but all expenses are fully covered by the Chinese side.

Furthermore, as part of its humanitarian cooperation, the China Health Express Foundation donated an optical coherence tomography machine worth 17 million soms to the hospital. Collaboration between the Osh hospital and Chinese specialists continues for the third year:

  • 338 surgeries were performed in 2023;
  • 237 in 2024;
  • 317 in 2025.

As a token of gratitude, the hospital’s management and the staff of the Eye Microsurgery Department presented the Chinese doctors with letters of thanks and commemorative gifts. The parties also signed a new three-year agreement on further cooperation.
link: https://24.kg/english/348437/
views: 146
Print
Related
World Health Organization mission begins work in Kyrgyzstan
More than 90 percent of children in Kyrgyzstan suffer from dental caries
First study of blood lead levels in children conducted in Kyrgyzstan
Support for regions: Pediatric surgeons perform surgeries in Manas city
Import of potatoes from China into Kyrgyzstan denied
Ilshat Foundation builds children's infectious disease ward at Bishkek hospital
Ophthalmologists from China to perform free surgeries in Osh city
Unique brain surgeries for children with severe disorders performed in KR
Clinical guidelines for pediatric oncology approved in Kyrgyzstan
Hospitals in Kyrgyzstan upgrading medical equipment
Popular
Kyrgyzstan ratifies EAEU agreement on simplifying securities circulation Kyrgyzstan ratifies EAEU agreement on simplifying securities circulation
Recruited ISIS supporter detained in Issyk-Kul region Recruited ISIS supporter detained in Issyk-Kul region
Karasu checkpoint connected to Kazakhstan's e-queue system for trucks Karasu checkpoint connected to Kazakhstan's e-queue system for trucks
Kyrgyzstan launches global #23for23 campaign to celebrate Snow Leopard Day Kyrgyzstan launches global #23for23 campaign to celebrate Snow Leopard Day
24 October, Friday
16:19
444 children suffer from various forms of violence in Kyrgyzstan for 9 months 444 children suffer from various forms of violence in K...
16:11
Kyrgyzstan’s MFA expresses regret over EU sanctions and proposes cooperation
16:04
Virtual asset transactions in Kyrgyzstan exceed 860 billion soms for six months
15:35
Nineteen blockchain-related crimes registered in Kyrgyzstan
15:31
Online registration of Kyrgyzstanis to work at Volkswagen plant begins