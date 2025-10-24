Chinese ophthalmologists perform over 300 free surgeries in Osh

Chinese ophthalmologists performed 317 free surgeries at the Osh Interregional Combined Clinical Hospital. The press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The team of doctors reportedly worked from October 11 to October 22, 2025 as part of Health Express — Bright Journey project.

The project aims to provide high-tech ophthalmological care to people in the southern regions of Kyrgyzstan, particularly patients with cataracts and glaucoma.

The cost of one such surgery (including lens implantation and medications) exceeds 100,000 soms, but all expenses are fully covered by the Chinese side.

338 surgeries were performed in 2023;

237 in 2024;

317 in 2025.

Furthermore, as part of its humanitarian cooperation, the China Health Express Foundation donated an optical coherence tomography machine worth 17 million soms to the hospital. Collaboration between the Osh hospital and Chinese specialists continues for the third year:

As a token of gratitude, the hospital’s management and the staff of the Eye Microsurgery Department presented the Chinese doctors with letters of thanks and commemorative gifts. The parties also signed a new three-year agreement on further cooperation.